Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 658 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24,302.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 123,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.22. The company had a trading volume of 108,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

