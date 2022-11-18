Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.92. 62,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

