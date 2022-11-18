Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $15.92 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,055. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

