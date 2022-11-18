Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

