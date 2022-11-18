Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,774,000 after buying an additional 202,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

