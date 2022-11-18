Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. 15,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

