Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €62.00 ($63.92) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOTDY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.55) to €39.00 ($40.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($44.33) to €41.00 ($42.27) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($54.64) to €47.50 ($48.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTDY opened at 18.00 on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of 17.82 and a 1-year high of 18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.00.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

