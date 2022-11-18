Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

