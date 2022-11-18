Substratum Market Cap Achieves $223,355.93 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $223,355.93 and approximately $109.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010787 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00237870 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

