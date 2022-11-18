Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.34. 579,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 566,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.30.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.32. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
