Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$28.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.82.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.