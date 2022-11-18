Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Shares of SU stock opened at C$46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$28.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
