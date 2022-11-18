Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 48,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,269,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 6.8 %

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

