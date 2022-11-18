Susquehanna Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $75.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

