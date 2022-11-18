Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Suzano were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Suzano by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 1,626.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Suzano Stock Down 1.6 %

About Suzano

NYSE SUZ opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

