SVB Leerink Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $120.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,098 shares of company stock worth $5,054,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

