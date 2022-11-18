SVB Leerink Raises Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $8.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock worth $27,293,303. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.