Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $611,674.34

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and approximately $611,674.34 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,799,592,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,347,534,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

