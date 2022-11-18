Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by HSBC

Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Swire Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.
About Swire Properties
