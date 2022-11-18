Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by HSBC

Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

