Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,514. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

