Synthetix (SNX) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00010360 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $527.18 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 307,251,177 coins and its circulating supply is 306,527,269 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
