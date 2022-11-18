T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $123.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $114.30.

TROW opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 41,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 308,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

