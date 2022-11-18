Tapestry, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.