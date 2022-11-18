Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Target worth $223,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Shares of TGT opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $256.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

