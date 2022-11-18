Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $256.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

