Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225,583 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Target were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

