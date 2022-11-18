Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 331,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.39. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $256.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Target by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

