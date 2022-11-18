Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 331,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.39. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $256.64.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Target by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Target (NYSE:TGT)

