Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $201.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.39. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,904,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 209,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

