Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $162.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

