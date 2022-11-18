Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($4.98). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($4.98), with a volume of 215,764 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
