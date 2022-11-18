TD Securities Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $11.60 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.