TD Securities Lowers Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.50. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

