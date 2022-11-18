TD Securities Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

