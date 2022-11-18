Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 56.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,351,000 after buying an additional 1,544,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,215,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,304,000 after buying an additional 824,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 142.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,524,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,959,000 after buying an additional 1,482,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

