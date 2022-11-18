Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,800.0%.

Shares of TDS opened at $10.55 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

