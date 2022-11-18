Telsey Advisory Group Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $7.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.11.
Holley Price Performance
Holley stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. Holley has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
