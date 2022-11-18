Telsey Advisory Group Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

