TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

