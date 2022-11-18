TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TeraGo Price Performance
Shares of TRAGF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. TeraGo has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.82.
About TeraGo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraGo (TRAGF)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.