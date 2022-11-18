TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from TerraCom’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

TerraCom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at TerraCom

In related news, insider Glen Lewis acquired 77,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,738.17 ($52,844.41). In related news, insider Matthew Hunter 500,000 shares of TerraCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. Also, insider Glen Lewis bought 77,422 shares of TerraCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$78,738.17 ($52,844.41). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 196,529 shares of company stock worth $200,736.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of coal in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company also holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers; the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

