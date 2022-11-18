Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.82) to GBX 310 ($3.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 240 ($2.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.45).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.66) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.64. The company has a market capitalization of £16.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,887.50. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.83%.

In other Tesco news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($58,376.12). In other Tesco news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($58,376.12). Also, insider Karen Whitworth acquired 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £39,445 ($46,351.35). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,814 shares of company stock worth $11,439,028.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

