Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,887,000 after buying an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after buying an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

