Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Tezos has a total market cap of $895.26 million and $13.83 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 938,096,754 coins and its circulating supply is 916,663,091 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

