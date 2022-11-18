TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 8.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 133,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,114,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.