TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 8.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 133,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,114,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
TG Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
