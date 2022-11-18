The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,927,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,888,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

