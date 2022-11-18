The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

