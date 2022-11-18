The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.55% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,097,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.70. 35,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,181. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

