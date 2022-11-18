The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $178.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $155.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.