The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $31.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $24.96 on Monday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

