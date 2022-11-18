The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $31.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.
PAR Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $24.96 on Monday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
