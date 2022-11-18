The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $48.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

FOUR opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 125.2% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

