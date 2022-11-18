The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

